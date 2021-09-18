Justin Trudeau and the Quebec Liberal Team will move us forward

Sherbrooke, Quebec – On September 20, Quebecers have an important choice to make: take their seat at the table of government, end the pandemic and build a stronger, more resilient Canada; or let the Conservatives take us backward and the Bloc Quebecois keep our people in Opposition.

Since 2015, the Liberal team in Quebec has stood up for our priorities. Families, seniors, workers, entrepreneurs – no one was left behind. The Canada Child Benefit put more money in the pockets of families, and has helped lift 114,000 Quebec kids out of poverty since 2015. We cut taxes for the middle class and raised them on the wealthiest one percent. We brought the retirement age back down from 67 to 65. We set Canada on the path to net-zero emissions, put a price on pollution, and made significant investments in public transit. We stood up to Donald Trump on NAFTA to defend our workers, and we will continue to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to get through this pandemic.

“From day one, the Liberal party has worked hard to defend Quebecers’ interests in Ottawa. Yves-François Blanchet tries to take credit for our government’s record and is campaigning on our achievements. While it’s flattering that he recognizes our great work, it’s time to set the record straight: it is Liberals who delivered 14 million vaccine doses to Quebecers; who made record investments in culture; and who signed an agreement with Quebec to create 37,000 new child care spaces – not the Bloc,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Liberal candidate for Honoré-Mercier.

Quebecers need real leadership to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow. There is still much work ahead to get the job done on vaccines, make home ownership more affordable, protect our communities from gun violence, and accelerate the fight against climate change. This is important work that needs to be done now to keep our communities safe.

“We put in place Canada’s first-ever climate plan – a plan that has grown more ambitious every year, supported by concrete measures. Our plan has been praised by prominent, independent experts. We’ve createdthe building blocks for a safe, healthy, and prosperous net-zero emissions future. Quebecers care about the environment because, like us, they know we must act now to leave a healthy planet for our children and our grandchildren. Together we must think big, look to the future, and ensure that Quebec gets its fair share of green economic opportunities,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Liberal candidate for Compton–Stanstead.

To build a better future, everyone must be able to fully participate in our economy and our society. Today, women still face challenges in the job market, particularly when it comes to balancing work and family responsibilities, and challenges in accessing health care.

“Erin O’Toole wants to take us backward on gender equality and a woman’s right to choose, and the Bloc can’t do anything to stop it. Only our Liberal team will move forward for Quebec by ensuring women’s rights and interests are protected,” said Mélanie Joly, Liberal candidate for Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Quebecers need real leadership to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow. The best way to achieve our ambitions is to elect a team that shares our values. That team is Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada.

On Monday, September 20, let’s move forward – for everyone.

