Liberal Party of Canada announces Darcy Spady as Liberal candidate for Battle River—Crowfoot

Camrose, AB – The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Darcy Spady, a seasoned energy leader and community advocate, will be the Liberal candidate for Battle River—Crowfoot in the upcoming federal by-election.

“Darcy has deep roots in Battle River—Crowfoot, a successful career in Alberta’s energy sector, and a lifelong commitment to creating opportunities across the province,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “While Pierre Poilievre looks out for himself in this by-election, Darcy is ready to work with Mark Carney and our Liberal team to bring down costs, create good-paying jobs, and build an economy that serves everyone.”

Darcy grew up in Battle River—Crowfoot, spending most of his youth in Three Hills, where he met his partner Laurie. A Professional Engineer and University of Alberta graduate, Darcy has led and advised companies in the energy sector across Alberta and around the world. He also helps assist students from rural communities through the Spady Family Scholarship he and Laurie established at the University of Alberta.

“I know the hard work and values that define our communities and I’m ready to be a strong voice for people across Battle River—Crowfoot as your next Member of Parliament, ” said Darcy Spady. “It’s time to build, to be bold and ambitious, and I’ve seen firsthand how our region can lead the way. That’s why I’m running to fight for your priorities and build a stronger Alberta and Canada.”

Darcy Spady’s Biography