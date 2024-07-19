Liberal Party of Canada announces Laura Palestini as Team Trudeau candidate for LaSalle–Émard–Verdun

Montréal, QC – The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Laura Palestini, a city councillor and community champion, will be the Team Trudeau candidate for LaSalle–Émard–Verdun in the upcoming federal by-election.

“As a city councillor and community leader, Laura has a strong track-record of delivering results for her neighbours,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “While Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives try to make deep cuts to the services Quebecers rely on, Laura is ready to work with our Liberal team to build more homes and protect renters, strengthen public health care, keep assault weapons off our streets, and deliver fairness for everyone in LaSalle–Émard–Verdun.”

Laura is a life-long resident of LaSalle. She was elected to serve four terms on the LaSalle Borough Council, and now represents LaSalle on the Montréal City Council. In these roles, she has worked to build a stronger community by fighting for progressive priorities, including better public transit, more affordable housing, a cleaner and greener city, and a local economy that works for everyone.

“I know the challenges and opportunities that families face here in LaSalle–Émard–Verdun, and I am ready to fight for our priorities as your next Member of Parliament,” said Laura Palestini. “Together, we can build more homes and protect renters, strengthen our public health care, fight climate change and create well-paying new jobs, and make sure everyone in our community has a fair shot at success.”

Laura Palestini’s Biography