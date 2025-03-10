Liberal Party of Canada announces Mark Carney as Leader

Ottawa, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada, today, announced that Registered Liberals across the country elected Mark Carney as the next leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

“Mark Carney and the Liberal team are ready to deliver a strong plan that will grow our economy, stand up to Donald Trump, and build a better future for all Canadians,” said Sachit Merha, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “After years of following Donald Trump’s playbook and calling Canada ‘broken,’ Pierre Poilievre is the wrong choice at the wrong time – and only Mark Carney will defend and protect our country.”

Protecting the integrity of our democratic process is a foremost priority for the party, and they designed a process that ensured the Leadership race was secure from foreign interference, including by only allowing permanent residents and Canadian citizens to vote in the race, and by developing a verification process for voters to verify their identity.

151,899 Registered Liberals voted in the 2025 Liberal Leadership race, out of the 163,836 that verified their identity to vote – more than the 2013 Leadership race. Mark Carney received 131,674 votes, resulting in 29,457 points on the first ballot to win the Leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada and become the next Prime Minister. You can find the full results here: https://chefferie2025leadership.liberal.ca/results/

The Liberal Party of Canada is in one of its strongest positions for fundraising and grassroots organizing in the party’s history. One month before the end of the fiscal quarter, they achieved their best-ever Q1 for grassroots fundraising, and are ready to fight and win the next election whenever it may come.