Liberal Party of Canada announces nearly 400,000 Registered Liberals ahead of leadership vote

Ottawa, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada, today, announced that nearly 400,000 Registered Liberals have signed up to vote in the 2025 Liberal Leadership race. This number is preliminary, as the Party continues to review Registered Liberal applications and leadership campaigns will be able to challenge the status of those who are registered to vote.

“Momentum is building – and it’s all because of our supporters across Canada ready to grow our Party,” said Azam Ishmael, National Director of the Liberal Party of Canada. “In the last two weeks, we’ve substantially grown our membership and broken new fundraising records. Together, we will choose our next leader on March 9 in a robust process that is secure and fair – and we will all get to work to shape a better future for all Canadians.”

Today’s announcement builds on the excitement and energy the Party has seen around the Leadership race. The Party has already realized its best-ever January for grassroots fundraising, and over the last month, more than 100 Canadians have reached out to be a Liberal candidate in the next election.

Registering as a Liberal is just the first step to vote in the 2025 Liberal Leadership race. Per the Liberal Party’s Constitution, 27 days before March 9, the voting process will be announced – which will include strict identification verifications. Additionally, before any individual is able to vote, they will be asked to confirm their eligibility as a Registered Liberal. Misrepresentation of any certification in our voting process can result in a fine of up to $10,000.

The Liberal Party is committed to delivering a secure, fair, and robust Leadership race.

