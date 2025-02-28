Liberals achieve best-ever Q1 results for grassroots fundraising

Ottawa, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada, today, achieved its best-ever Q1 results for grassroots fundraising in the party’s history – one month before the end of the fiscal quarter.

“The Liberal Party of Canada is in one of the strongest positions for fundraising and grassroots organizing in the party’s history,” said Azam Ishmael, National Director of the Liberal Party of Canada. “While Pierre Poilievre follows Donald Trump’s playbook, Liberals are ready to fight and win this next election, so we can stand up against Trump’s threats to our economy and sovereignty, and build a better future for all Canadians.”

Today’s successful fundraising results come just days after the party hosted two Leadership debates in Montreal, and builds on the success of the Leadership contest that has brought hundreds of thousands of new members into the Party. The fundraising milestone for Q1 was achieved without the Leadership contestant entrance fee.

Additionally, in just a week, over 79,000 Registered Liberals have verified their identity to vote in the Leadership race – and since voting opened on Wednesday, nearly 55,000 Liberals have already cast their ballots for our next Liberal Leader. Registered Liberals must verify their identity to vote in the Liberal Leadership race by March 7 and can cast their ballots until 3pm ET on March 9.

The party also, this week, started airing a new television ad. The ad shows how Pierre Poilievre has been mimicking Donald Trump’s playbook over the last two years, in an effort to divide Canadians. In this important and consequential moment, Pierre Poilievre can’t – and won’t – stand-up for Canadians. He is the wrong choice at the wrong time.

