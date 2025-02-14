Liberals launch new ad

Ottawa, ON – As Pierre Poilievre tries to desperately rebrand himself, the Liberal Party of Canada, today, launched the first of a series of new ads that shows he’s the wrong choice for Canadians.

“After years of following Donald Trump’s playbook and calling Canada ‘broken,’ Pierre Poilievre is now desperate for Canadians to forget,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “With the Americans threatening our economy and our sovereignty, Pierre Poilievre is the wrong choice at the wrong time – and only the Liberal team is ready to defend and protect Canadians.”

The ad shows Pierre Poilievre, in his own words, putting down Canada to divide Canadians. In this important and consequential moment, Pierre Poilievre can’t – and won’t – stand-up for Canadians. The ad will begin playing on digital channels tomorrow as Pierre Poilievre makes a desperate attempt at rebranding himself.

The Liberal Party is starting this election year strong. 400,000 Registered Liberals have signed-up to vote in the 2025 Liberal Leadership, they achieved their best-ever January for grassroots fundraising in the Party’s history, and in the last month alone well over 100 Canadians have reached out to run for the Party in the next general election.

Liberal Party Ad: Broken