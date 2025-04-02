Liberals release plan to protect Canadian agrifood workers and build a stronger agrifood sector

Granby, Quebec – In the face of President Trump’s tariffs, the Liberal Party of Canada today announced its plan to protect farmers, ranchers, and agrifood workers and strengthen Canada’s food sector in Quebec and across Canada.

“Canada’s dairy sector is off the table in any negotiations with President Trump,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “From defending supply management to investing more and cutting red tape, my new government will ensure Canadian farmers, ranchers, and agrifood workers have what they need to be protected and ensure they can get food from Canadian farms to Canadian plates. By safeguarding our domestic food sector and investing in workers across the country, we will protect our economic sovereignty and build a stronger Canada.”

Liberals will implement a suite of policy measures to defend supply management, invest in businesses and workers, and cut red tape. Among other measures, we will:

Protect Canada’s commitment to supply management and supply-managed sectors such as dairy, poultry, and eggs;

Making permanent the doubling of the revenue protection for farmers under the AgriStability Program, from $3 million to $6 million per farm, in the case of significant revenue drops caused by the impacts of tariffs, extreme weather events, and other external shocks;

Build more domestic processing capacity, including food processing capacity in rural and remote areas, with a new $200 million Domestic Food Processing Fund;

Increase support for farmers, ranchers, and producers to access new markets for their food products with an additional $30 million in the AgriMarketing Program;

Increase the help for farmers and ranchers to buy new, more efficient farm equipment with a $30 million top up to the Agriculture Clean Technology Program; and,

Double the loan guarantee limit, from $500,000 to $1 million, of the Canadian Agricultural Loans Act program and expand terms by 5-10 years.

A Mark Carney-led government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Liberals will build Canada strong.

