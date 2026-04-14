Liberals strengthen team to build Canada strong for all

Ottawa, ON – Liberals congratulate Tatiana Auguste, Danielle Martin and Doly Begum on their election as Liberal MPs, joining our team in Parliament and the biggest women’s caucus in history.

This is a decisive moment for Canada — one that calls for serious leadership, a strong economic plan, and leaders from all backgrounds standing up to build a better future. Tatiana Auguste, Danielle Martin and Doly Begum’s successful elections help ensure Mark Carney and our new Liberal government have an even stronger team working together collaboratively to keep delivering for Canadians.

“Canadians believe in Mark Carney, our Liberal team, and our plan,” said Azam Ishmael, National Director of the Liberal Party of Canada. “These by-election results are a testament to the hard work of our candidates and volunteers, and the momentum behind our Liberal team’s work to build Canada Strong for all.”

This successful result builds on the Liberal Party’s record-breaking 2026 National Convention this past weekend, with 4,500 Canadians getting together in Montréal – more than half attending for the very first time.

Over the past year, the Liberal Party saw more than 300,000 Canadians sign up as new Registered Liberals, achieved its best-ever year for grassroots fundraising, and earned the most-ever votes in a general election of any party. Most recently, the party also achieved its best-ever first quarter for fundraising outside of an election year.

Liberals are united by the work ahead for our country. Mark Carney and our new Liberal government will continue to be relentlessly focused on building a Canada strong for all, and work with all parties to deliver for Canadians.