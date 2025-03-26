Liberals to protect Canadian auto workers and stand up against tariffs

Building an “All-in-Canada” auto manufacturing network

Windsor, ON – President Trump’s tariffs have directly threatened Canada’s auto manufacturing sector. Today, Mark Carney announced a new Liberal plan to protect Canadian auto workers and industry, fight American tariffs, and build a stronger Canada.

“There’s no building without manufacturing, no manufacturing without strong workers, and no workers without strong unions,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “With today’s announcement, we will protect workers from American tariffs, create higher-paying jobs, and build an all-in-Canada auto manufacturing network.”

Our plan to support Canadian auto workers against tariffs, protect union jobs and grow the auto industry:

Create a $2 billion Strategic Response Fund to boost our auto sector’s competitiveness, protect manufacturing jobs, support workers to upskill their expertise in the industry, and build a fortified Canadian supply chain – from raw materials to finished vehicles.

to boost our auto sector’s competitiveness, protect manufacturing jobs, support workers to upskill their expertise in the industry, and build a fortified Canadian supply chain – from raw materials to finished vehicles. Build an “All-in-Canada” network for auto manufacturing component parts. With this network, we will work with industry to build more car parts in Canada, limit those parts crossing the border during production, and attract investment into our own industry.

With this network, we will work with industry to build more car parts in Canada, limit those parts crossing the border during production, and attract investment into our own industry. Maximize Canada’s Steel, Aluminum, and Critical Minerals – from exploration to battery production – to seize this economic opportunity, create higher-paying jobs, and build the strongest economy in the G7.

– from exploration to battery production – to seize this economic opportunity, create higher-paying jobs, and build the strongest economy in the G7. Leverage government funding to prioritize and procure Canadian-built vehicles, catalyzing domestic investment to grow the Canadian auto industry.

This announcement builds on the Liberal plan to protect against American tariffs, including by building one Canadian economy, removing all federal-regulated internal trade barriers by Canada Day, cutting taxes for the middle class, making EI supports easier to access, and using all Canadian tariff proceeds to support Canadian workers.

With Mark Carney, we will secure Canada, invest in our workers, and keep Canada strong.

