Mark Carney will build Canada Strong

Ottawa, ON – This election comes at a time of crisis. President Trump is disrupting global markets and fundamentally reshaping the international trading system. With Canada, he has been even more direct and aggressive: he wants to break us so America can own us. Mark Carney won’t let that happen.

“President Trump’s tariffs are a direct attack on Canadians and on Canada itself,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party. “Throughout this campaign, Pierre Poilievre proved that he has no plan to stand up to President Trump or build Canada’s economy. My new government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create higher-paying jobs and lifelong careers, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Together, we will protect Canadian workers – together, we will build Canada strong.”

Mr. Carney has put forward a comprehensive, fully costed plan to meet this historic moment. Canada Strong outlines four principles Canada must follow to meet this historic moment. First, we will unite Canadians, so we can focus entirely on our shared objectives and common values. Second, we will secure our sovereignty, keeping Canadians safe in an increasingly dangerous world. Third, we will protect what makes us Canadian, because our very national identity is at stake. And finally, we will build a strong economy, to tackle today’s challenges from a position of strength.

Mark Carney will build a stronger Canada by:

Supporting workers affected by President Trump’s unjust trade war through the revenues from counter tariffs;

Cutting taxes for more than 22 million Canadians, with middle- and low-income Canadians benefitting the most;

Delivering the most ambitious housing plan since the Second World War, which will double the pace of construction to almost 500,000 new homes a year;

Protecting and modernizing Canada’s public health care system, including by protecting dental care and pharmacare, while adding thousands of new doctors to Canada’s health care system; and,

Making Canada the world’s leading energy superpower while lowering emissions, combining our conventional energy resources with our unlimited potential when it comes to clean, affordable energy.

A Mark Carney-led government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7.

On Monday, Vote Canada Strong.