Mark Carney’s Liberals announce new Canada Strong Pass

Ottawa, ON – With President Trump threatening our economy and sovereignty, Canadians are uniting to find new ways to discover and celebrate our beautiful country. So many Canadians are cutting back vacations to the United States, and instead making memories here at home and showing our Canadian pride.

Today, Mark Carney’s Liberals announced a new Canada Strong Pass so kids and young families can better discover and celebrate Canada over the summer. This builds on our announcement to connect Canadians with nature by making access to National Parks and Historic Sites free for everyone this summer.

“At a time when our economy is under attack from President Trump, Canadians are stepping up – helping our neighbours, buying local, and celebrating our beautiful country,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Whether it’s trips to national parks and historic sites, spending the day at a national art gallery or museum, or hiking Canadian trails, my new government will help the next generation discover all Canada has to offer this summer. We are a proud country – and united, we will strengthen our Canadian identity in the face of this crisis.”

The Canada Strong Pass will provide children and youth under the age of 18 with free access to Canada’s incredible national galleries and museums, and free seats on VIA Rail when they travel with their parents. We will work with willing provinces and territories to establish similar pricing structures in our beautiful provincial museums and galleries. This pass will be available from June to August 2025. We will also introduce heavily discounted access and fares for young Canadians aged 18-24.

We will also reduce prices for camping sites in national parks for all Canadians from June to August, so families can better discover and enjoy Canada.

A Mark Carney-led government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Liberals will build Canada strong.