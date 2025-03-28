Mark Carney’s Liberals announce plan to diversify Canadian trade by improving Canada’s trade enabling infrastructure

Montreal, QC – In the face of President Trump’s unjust tariffs, today, Mark Carney announced the Liberal plan to invest in trade enabling infrastructure, to diversify our trade away from the United States, create new jobs and build one Canadian economy.

“The President of the United States is trying to fundamentally restructure his economy by imposing harmful and unjust tariffs. Canada’s response is to fight, protect, and build,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “In this time of crisis, my new Liberal government will fight their tariffs, protect our workers and industries, and above all, we will use this opportunity to build a new Canadian economy. Together, we will build Canada strong.”

A Mark Carney-led Liberal government will:

We will inject $5 billion into a new Trade Diversification Corridor Fund, to build the infrastructure that will help diversify our trade partners, create good jobs and drive economic growth. This fund will accelerate nation-building projects at ports, railroads, inland terminals, airports, and highways. This will build one Canadian economy and diversify our trade away from the United States.

Authorize Canadian ports to cooperate instead of compete, in order to maximize efficiencies by leveraging comparative advantages.

Strengthen the security of our ports to stop the flow of drugs such as fentanyl and its precursors, as well as illegal guns and stolen autos.

“The road ahead in this trade war will be long and difficult, but I have every confidence in our people,” said Mr. Carney. “We are stronger when we are together. We will build a more productive, more competitive, more resilient economy. We are ready to build the fastest growing economy in the G7. We are Canada strong.”

A Mark Carney-led government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Liberals will build Canada strong.

