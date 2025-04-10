Mark Carney’s Liberals release plan to fight crime, protect Canadians, and build safer communities

Greater Toronto Area, ON – Today, Mark Carney announced his action plan to bring criminal gangs to justice, stop illegal guns and drugs from flowing over the U.S. border, and build safer communities here at home.

“Canadians deserve to feel safe where they live, play, work, and worship. My government will hire thousands of new RCMP and CBSA officers to crack down on illegal drugs and guns coming from the United States, increase funding to prosecute violent criminal gangs, make bail laws stricter for home invasions and car thefts, protect our children, and shield Canadians from gun violence. We will also protect community spaces so that Canadians can live their lives in safety and security,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party. “We will disrupt and dismantle criminal networks, bolster the justice system, and build a stronger and safer Canada for everyone.”

A Mark Carney-led Liberal government will take responsible action to keep assault-style guns off our streets. While respecting the longstanding traditions of hunting and sport shooting in Canada, we will:

Reinvigorate the implementation of an efficient gun-buyback program for assault-style firearms;

Automatically revoke gun licenses for individuals convicted of violent offences , particularly those convicted of intimate partner violence offences;

, particularly those convicted of intimate partner violence offences; Legislate a requirement for the RCMP to classify new firearm models entering the market , instead of the gun industry;

, instead of the gun industry; Increase funding to RCMP’s Forensic Laboratories and the Saskatchewan Ballistics Laboratory to better track down guns used in crimes; and,

used in crimes; and, Toughen oversight of firearms licensing and strengthen the enforcement of yellow and red flag requirements.

We will also strengthen our law enforcement and justice system to fight organized crime and trafficking, better protect families and children, and stop the flow of drugs and guns from the U.S. border:

Recruit 1,000 more RCMP personnel to tackle drug and human trafficking, foreign interference, cybercrime, and the organized criminal gangs that steal cars. We will also create a new RCMP academy in Regina, and increase pay for cadet recruits;

We will also create a new RCMP academy in Regina, and increase pay for cadet recruits; Train 1,000 new CBSA officers to crack down on drugs, including fentanyl and its precursors, illegal guns, and stop gangs from stealing cars and smuggling them out of the country. We will also add new border scanners, drones and K-9 teams, to better target suspicious shipments at our land borders, ports, and railyards;

We will also add new border scanners, drones and K-9 teams, to better target suspicious shipments at our land borders, ports, and railyards; Increase funding to the Public Prosecution Services of Canada to increase capacity to prosecute more drug production, trafficking, and importation offences;

to increase capacity to prosecute more drug production, trafficking, and importation offences; Toughen the Criminal Code and make bail laws stricter for violent and organized crime, home invasions, car stealings, and human trafficking – including and especially for repeat offenders;

Take specific measures to crack down on sexual violence and intimate partner violence , including making hate-motivated murders including femicide, a constructive-first degree murder offence, raising the penalty for the distribution of intimate images without consent, and making it a criminal offence to distribute non-consensual sexual deepfakes;

, including making hate-motivated murders including femicide, a constructive-first degree murder offence, raising the penalty for the distribution of intimate images without consent, and making it a criminal offence to distribute non-consensual sexual deepfakes; Aggressively pursue action to protect children from online crimes , including introducing legislation to protect children from online exploitation and sextortion;

, including introducing legislation to protect children from online exploitation and sextortion; Fight the horrifying rise in hate and protect our communities , including by increasing funding to the Canada Community Security Program and introducing legislation to make it a criminal offence to intentionally and willfully obstruct access to any place of worship, schools, and community centres; and a criminal offence to willfully intimidate or threaten those attending services at these locations; and,

, including by increasing funding to the Canada Community Security Program and introducing legislation to make it a criminal offence to intentionally and willfully obstruct access to any place of worship, schools, and community centres; and a criminal offence to willfully intimidate or threaten those attending services at these locations; and, Invest in our first responders such as firefighters, paramedics, border services officers, search and rescue, and Parliamentary protection officers, and increase funding for their mental health supports.

A Mark Carney-led government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Liberals will build Canada strong.

