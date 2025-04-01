Mark Carney’s Liberals take action to make life more affordable

Winnipeg, MB – Mark Carney is taking action to put money back in the pockets of Canadians and build a stronger economy.

“We can’t control President Trump, but we can make it easier for Canadians to weather the storm by putting more money back in their pocket,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Our Liberal plan to make life more affordable will cut your taxes and help Canadians afford a home, access dental care, and secure reliable child care. Our plan will save Canadians thousands of dollars every year and build the fastest growing economy in the G7.”

Liberals will make life cost less for the middle class by:

As of today, officially cancelling the divisive “carbon tax,” saving Canadians on average 18 cents/litre on the price of gas;

Delivering a middle class tax cut, saving a two-income household up to $825 a year;

Getting your government back into the business of building homes and doubling the pace of construction over the next decade to almost 500,000 new homes a year;

Eliminating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for first-time homebuyers on homes at or under $1 million, saving Canadians up to $50,000 on the purchase of their first home;

Expanding dental coverage to Canadians aged 18-64 to provide access to around 4.5 million Canadians, so more people get the care they need; and,

Saving Canadians around $800 in dental care costs.

While Pierre Poilievre wants to make divisive cuts that will take money out of your pocket, a Mark Carney-led government will stand up against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build Canada strong.