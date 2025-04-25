Mark Carney’s Liberals will stand up for Ontario workers against President Trump

Sault Ste. Marie, ON – This election comes at a time of crisis. President Trump is disrupting global markets and fundamentally reshaping the international trading system. With Canada, he has been even more direct and aggressive: he wants to break us so America can own us. That will never happen.

“President Trump’s tariffs are a direct attack on Ontario workers and businesses,” said Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party. “Throughout this campaign, Pierre Poilievre proved that he has no plan to meet this consequential moment, stand up to President Trump, or build Canada’s economy. My new government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create higher-paying jobs and lifelong careers, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Together, we will protect Ontario – together, we will build Canada strong.”

To stand up for Ontario’s workers and build Canada strong, a Mark Carney-led Liberal government will:

Maximize Canada’s steel, aluminum, and critical minerals – from exploration to battery production – to seize this economic opportunity, build nation-building projects, create higher-paying jobs, and build the strongest economy in the G7;

Create a $2 billion Strategic Response Fund to boost our auto sector's competitiveness, protect manufacturing jobs, support workers to upskill their expertise in the industry, and build a fortified Canadian supply chain;

Build an all-in-Canada auto manufacturing network, powered by Canadian workers using Canadian steel, aluminum, and critical minerals;

Deploy a made-in-Canada procurement strategy and prioritizing Canadian materials such as steel, aluminum and critical minerals;

Leverage government funding to prioritize and procure Canadian-built vehicles, catalyzing domestic investment to grow the Canadian auto industry; and,

Prioritize Canadian contractors in defence procurement.

A Mark Carney-led government will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs, create new jobs, cut taxes for the middle class, and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Liberals will build Canada strong.