More Money in Your Pockets

Since 2015, our Liberal team has been focused on delivering real progress for Canadians.

We’ve been focused on making life more affordable with $10-a-day child care, the Canadian Dental Care Plan, National Universal Pharmacare, the National School Food Program, the Canada Child Benefit, and so much more.

And we’re not slowing down.

Giving a tax break to all Canadians We’re removing the GST/HST for two months on essentials like groceries, snacks, and kids clothing. Our new tax break will apply to: Prepared foods, including vegetable trays, pre-made meals and salads, and sandwiches

Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery

Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars

Beer, wine, cider, and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages below 7 per cent ABV

Children’s clothing and footwear, car seats, and diapers

Children’s toys, such as board games, dolls, and video game consoles

Books, print newspapers, and puzzles for all ages

Christmas trees This will make a meaningful difference for Canadians, providing real relief at the register.

Delivering the Working Canadians Rebate We’re also putting more money back into the pockets of 18.7 million working Canadians by delivering the Working Canadians Rebate. This means that middle class Canadians who worked in 2023 and earned up to $150,000, will see a $250 cheque in their bank account or mailbox, starting early Spring.

While Pierre Poilievre is focused on cuts to the services Canadians rely on, our Liberal team is delivering real support to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for everyone.