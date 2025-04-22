Pierre Poilievre has no plan to stand up to President Trump

The below is a statement from François-Philippe Champagne, Liberal candidate in Saint-Maurice–Champlain, in response to the Conservative Party of Canada’s election platform:

“In an economic crisis, a plan beats no plan.

“Today, Pierre Poilievre proved that he has no plan to meet this consequential moment, stand up to President Trump, or grow the Canadian economy.

“At a time when President Trump is fundamentally reshaping the international trading system, and threatening Canada’s economy and sovereignty, Pierre Poilievre put forward the same tired ideas he’s been peddling for years: more cuts, more division, more chaos. That’s not change.

“His failure to respond to the moment would leave Canada weaker and Canadians worse off. Pierre Poilievre’s platform is hiding dangerous cuts to health care, child care, and housing investments. He’s quietly trying to put guns back on our streets. And he refuses to invest in Canada at a time when we’re under threat.

“Pierre Poilievre’s platform is just another way he’s following President Trump’s playbook.

“Canadians need leadership, and only Mark Carney is ready to deliver. Mark Carney’s plan will stand strong against President Trump’s tariffs and build the fastest growing economy in the G7. Mark Carney will build Canada Strong.”