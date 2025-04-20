Pierre Poilievre hiding more than $140 billion in divisive cuts

Ottawa, ON — This election comes at a time of crisis. President Trump is threatening our economy, our sovereignty, and our Canadian way of life.

Yesterday, Mark Carney released his plan to stand up to President Trump and his unjust tariffs, and build the strongest economy in the G7. But with just a week left in the most consequential election of our lifetimes, Pierre Poilievre still hasn’t released a costed platform. Pierre Poilievre is hiding $140 billion in cuts that will weaken Canada and refusing to answer questions about them.

“Pierre Poilievre has promised one dollar in savings for every new dollar of spending – and so far, in this campaign, he’s promised more than $140 billion over four years in unmatched new spending,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Liberal candidate for Saint-Maurice—Champlain. “The Conservatives’ real plan is to make cuts. What will he cut to match those commitments, who will be left vulnerable, and how much will these cuts weaken Canada’s economy? It’s time Pierre Poilievre stopped hiding and came clean about his divisive cuts.”

In order to meet this commitment, he would need to entirely eliminate or roll back worker supports, dental care, pharmacare, child care, the National School Food Program, and much more — or leave the Canadian Armed Forces, policing and public safety, or health care funding vulnerable to Conservative cuts to make up the shortfall.

Pierre Poilievre’s plan will make divisive cuts to the services that put more money in your pocket and to the investments needed to build Canada strong.

It’s just another way he’s following President Trump’s playbook.

Canadians need real leadership in this time of crisis. Mark Carney’s plan will spend less so Canadians can invest more – so we can build more affordable homes, create new jobs, and build the strongest economy in the G7.

Costing of major CPC platform commitments

$ millions 2025-26 2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 Cut first bracket to 12.75% 12,375 13,929 14,421 14,977 Capital Gains reinvestment 6,900 6,900 Remove tolls on Confederation Bridge 50 50 50 50 GST off new homes up to $1.3M 5,000 5,159 5,341 5,547 Defence 1,050 3,400 6,350 7,250 TFSA top-up for Canadian investments 249 274 301 331 Age credit to $34k for those working 853 880 911 946 RRIF age increase from 71 to 73 1,284 1,367 1,455 1,548 Apprenticeship grants 84 87 90 93 Axe the escalator tax on alcohol 335 359 381 402 BCAP for tariffs 150 0 0 0 Remove GST off new Canadian-made cars 788 0 0 0 Cut housing costs by $25k per unit built 4,382 4,491 4,603 4,718 Total to cut 33,500 36,894 33,903 35,863

Comparison of key investments vulnerable to Poilievre cuts