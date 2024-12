Our Liberal housing plan is helping build over 750,000 homes in nearly 200 communities across Canada.

Pierre Poilievre has been clear: he wants to cut our housing investments, even while his own MPs agree that our housing plan is building more homes, faster, all across Canada.

Conservative MPs have a choice to make. Will they stand up for their communities, or support Poilievre’s cuts?

