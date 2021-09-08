Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on International Literacy Day

“Today, on International Literacy Day, we recognize the importance of universal access to quality education and learning opportunities for people everywhere.

“This year’s theme, ‘Literacy for a human-centred recovery: Narrowing the digital divide,’ is particularly relevant, as the COVID-19 pandemic reminded us of the work left to do to ensure everyone has access to reliable internet for virtual learning.

“To help Canadians during the pandemic, our Liberal team moved quickly to support provinces and territories, through the Safe Return to Class Fund, in their efforts to make education safe for our children.

“Liberals believe that everyone in Canada should have access to reliable, high-speed internet. That’s why the Liberal government introduced the Universal Broadband Fund, to deliver high-speed internet to every community in Canada, including rural and remote communities. Together, we’ve made a lot of progress in this area, and we are on track to connect 98 per cent of the country to high-speed internet by 2026 and everyone by 2030.

“We’re also committed to ensuring everyone, everywhere, has access to learning opportunities for a successful future. Canada will continue to work closely with our international partners to help achieve inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all as part of its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Together, we will ensure every Canadian has access to education to build a better, more prosperous future for everyone.”

