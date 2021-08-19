Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on World Humanitarian Day

“On World Humanitarian Day, we honour all humanitarian aid workers who tirelessly work to save lives and alleviate the human suffering of millions of people in need around the world. These workers face difficult and dangerous situations to make a real difference in the lives of others and build a better future for everyone.

“This World Humanitarian Day, urgent situations around the world are unfolding, and people are depending on humanitarian aid and the workers who deliver it.

“As we watch the situation unfold in Afghanistan, we must recognize the important work humanitarian workers have delivered for the Afghan people over the years. Increased fighting means humanitarian workers will become a lifeline for many in the country. The devastating earthquake in Haiti also requires urgent action, and once again the many people affected will depend on humanitarian workers to carry the torch.

“This year’s World Humanitarian Day theme is climate change and the impact it is already having on people’s lives. From floods to wildfires, and in every region of the world, we are experiencing a stark rise in extreme weather events, which scientists say will continue as the world continues to warm.

“Since 2015, our Liberal government has worked with global and Canadian partners to provide humanitarian aid for these extreme weather-related events and help communities adapt to the impacts of a changing climate.

“Here in Canada, climate change is also impacting our communities and our economy. This summer alone, Canadians experienced extreme heat waves, raging wildfires, and devastating droughts.

“We are in a climate emergency, and action can’t wait. While climate change is the biggest challenge of our time, it is also our greatest opportunity – the transition to a cleaner economy will create jobs and strengthen the middle class. That’s why we are cutting pollution across the country, including through a price on pollution that leaves Canadians better off and a plan to protect a quarter of our country in the next five years.

“Today, we recognize all the workers on the front lines in Afghanistan, Haiti, and around the world supporting those who need it the most, and we thank them for their hard work.”

