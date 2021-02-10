Building Back Better: New investment in Public Transit

“As we build back better, it is time to ambitiously invest in modern and sustainable public transit across our country, to reduce congestion, to help create a million jobs, and to support cleaner and more inclusive communities. ”Catherine McKenna

Justin Trudeau, Catherine McKenna and Jonathan Wilkinson have announced an important step in our Liberal team’s work to build back better — with $14.9 billion announced for public transit projects over the next eight years including $3 billion per year in permanent funding for Canadian communities beginning in 2026-27.

This announcement is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It will help cities and communities plan for the future, create good new jobs, fight climate change, and rebuild a more sustainable and resilient economy, including by:

Providing cities and communities the predictable funding they need to plan for the future

Providing dedicated planning funding to accelerate future major projects, and supporting the expansion of large urban transit systems

Switching public transit systems to cleaner electrical power and supporting the use of zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure

Building walkways and paths for cycling, walking, scooters, e-bikes, and wheelchairs to support healthy lifestyles in our communities

Working with rural, remote, and Indigenous communities to identify and create transit solutions that meet their needs

Facilitating partnerships between all orders of government, Indigenous communities, transit agencies, and other stakeholders to develop an approach to permanent public transit funding in a manner that offers the greatest benefits to Canadians

Here’s some of what Canadians are saying so far:

Today’s announcement is a landmark investment

in the post-#COVID recovery Canadians need.

Investing in transit creates jobs, shortens commutes,

reduces emissions. Transit is the backbone of livable, competitive cities.@FCM_online https://t.co/rHIfggR5Yj — Don Iveson (@doniveson) February 10, 2021

This is a landmark investment in #PublicTransit. Investing in transit creates jobs, shortens commutes, reduces emissions and supports economic growth in cities + communities across the country. https://t.co/blVeWbhyrc #cdnmuni #cdnpoli @cathmckenna pic.twitter.com/PgdmrMSHb1 — FCM (@FCM_online) February 10, 2021

My statement on the Government of Canada's $15 billion commitment to public transit. pic.twitter.com/8a9TA3cpcb — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 10, 2021

It was great to join fellow BCMC Mayors to speak with @JustinTrudeau.



Today’s landmark announcement by PM Trudeau and @cathmckenna for a permanent transit fund is significant for Ottawa’s future major transit projects.



These projects will be key for our post COVID recovery. pic.twitter.com/kDukeV6gRA — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) February 10, 2021

Permanent, long-term funding for public transit will mean new subway lines, light-rail transit and streetcars, electric buses, cycling paths and improved rural transit. It will mean that Canadians can get around in faster, cleaner, and more affordable ways. And it will help drive us to net-zero emissions and ensure a more sustainable future for our kids.

Today’s announcement is a big step forward, but our commitment to investing in infrastructure is nothing new.

In fact, since 2015, our Liberal government has invested 13 times more for public transit projects than the previous Conservative government did in their last mandate. And in collaboration with partners and with all orders of government, Liberals will continue to make smart investments that have a real, positive impact in your life, and in the lives of people across the country.

We need efficient and modern public transit systems that make our communities more connected while achieving our climate goals. Together, we can keep building a Canada that is cleaner, more competitive, and more resilient — today and for generations to come.

Read the Prime Minister’s full news release.

