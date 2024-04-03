What They’re Saying: National School Food Program

This week Justin Trudeau and our Liberal government announced our new National School Food Program to help even more kids get the best start in life.
Since 2015, we’ve helped lift 650,000 kids out of poverty, and cut child poverty in half with crucial investments in the Canada Child Benefit, $10-a-day child care, and more.
We know there’s still more to do, and our new National School Food Program will help provide nutritional meals in school to 400,000 more kids every year.
Here’s what they’re saying about the National School Food Program:
While we’re taking action, Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives have already made clear where they stand on ensuring that every kid has the healthy food they need in school.
Our Liberal team will keep working to make sure every kid can learn, grow, and reach their full potential.
