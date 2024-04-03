What They’re Saying: National School Food Program

This week Justin Trudeau and our Liberal government announced our new National School Food Program to help even more kids get the best start in life.

Since 2015, we’ve helped lift 650,000 kids out of poverty, and cut child poverty in half with crucial investments in the Canada Child Benefit, $10-a-day child care, and more.

We know there’s still more to do, and our new National School Food Program will help provide nutritional meals in school to 400,000 more kids every year.

Here’s what they’re saying about the National School Food Program:

The Club eagerly welcomes the historic announcement from @CanadianPM to create a #NationalSchoolFoodProgram.



We are ready to act now with stakeholders to reach present and future generations.https://t.co/HzJggO8bey pic.twitter.com/HNFC39aQo0 — Breakfast Club of Canada (@BreakfastCanada) April 1, 2024

We welcome the federal government’s investment in a national #schoolfood program. As stated in @UNICEFCanada’s Report Card 18, children have the highest rate of food insecurity among all age groups in Canada—24 percent in 2022, which translates to almost 1.8 million children 👇🏼 — UNICEF Canada (@UNICEFCanada) April 1, 2024

🌟Thrilled to hear @CanadianPM and @cafreeland announce funding for Universal School Food Program! 🍎🥪 Thanks to our partners @C4HSchoolFood & @BreakfastCanada for their dedication to this cause. Together, we’re making sure no child goes hungry at school! #Budget2024 pic.twitter.com/bqHAVCKkbv — CTF/FCE (@CTFFCE) April 1, 2024

Today the Government of Canada announces $1 billion over 5 years for a #NationalSchoolFoodProgram. ONFE is proud to be a part of this transformative journey, committed to fostering environments where hunger does not hinder potential. 🍎👏https://t.co/EF4GbOOHmF — Ottawa Network for Education (@ONFE_ROPE) April 1, 2024

While we’re taking action, Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives have already made clear where they stand on ensuring that every kid has the healthy food they need in school.

Our Liberal team will keep working to make sure every kid can learn, grow, and reach their full potential.

Chip in to support our progress