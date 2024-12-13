Liberals are delivering a tax break for all Canadians this holiday season. Starting December 14th, our Liberal team is eliminating the GST/HST on everyday essentials like:
- Groceries
- Kids clothing and shoes
- Diapers
- Car seats
- Toys
- Video games and consoles
- Puzzles
- Books and audiobooks
- Restaurant dining and take-out
- Beer, wine, and cider
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives voted against our plan – but we’re focused on making life more affordable for Canadians.
Support our plan to make life more affordable for all Canadians.
