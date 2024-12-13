Liberals are delivering a tax break for all Canadians this holiday season. Starting December 14th, our Liberal team is eliminating the GST/HST on everyday essentials like:

Groceries

Kids clothing and shoes

Diapers

Car seats

Toys

Video games and consoles

Puzzles

Books and audiobooks

Restaurant dining and take-out

Beer, wine, and cider

Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives voted against our plan – but we’re focused on making life more affordable for Canadians.

Support our plan to make life more affordable for all Canadians.

