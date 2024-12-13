A tax break for all Canadians

December 13, 2024

Liberals are delivering a tax break for all Canadians this holiday season. Starting December 14th, our Liberal team is eliminating the GST/HST on everyday essentials like:

  • Groceries
  • Kids clothing and shoes
  • Diapers
  • Car seats
  • Toys
  • Video games and consoles
  • Puzzles
  • Books and audiobooks
  • Restaurant dining and take-out
  • Beer, wine, and cider

Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives voted against our plan – but we’re focused on making life more affordable for Canadians.

Support our plan to make life more affordable for all Canadians.

Chip in now