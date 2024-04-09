A Peek at Budget 2024

Next week, our Liberal government will table Budget 2024, the next steps in our work to keep Canada moving forward.

Over the last few days, we’ve announced crucial investments to deliver for Canadians, including:

Launching a National School Food Program to provide nutritious meals in school to 400,000 more kids every year

Creating more $10-a-day child care spaces as we train and attract more educators – especially in rural and remote communities

Establishing the Tenant Protection Fund to better protect tenants against unfair rising rent payments, renovictions, or bad landlords

Creating the Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights to ensure transparency and fairness in pricing, create nationwide standards for leases, and give renters more agency

Ensuring that rental payment history is part of mortgage qualification

Protecting affordable housing units, preserving rent prices, and creating thousands of new affordable apartments

With that and so much more, our Liberal team is putting forward an ambitious plan to make sure every generation has a real and fair chance at success.

Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives have made it clear they’d cut services for Canadians, and our investments in affordable housing and the middle class.

We can’t let that happen. Now’s the time to work together and protect our progress for Canadians.

Chip in now to ensure that Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team can continue our work to keep Canada moving forward.

