Putting Families First

The Canada Child Benefit goes out today
– and it’s going up!
Parents can now get up to
$7,787
per year
And tomorrow marks
8 years
of providing monthly tax-free payments to help with the costs of raising children.
Since 2016, the Canada Child Benefit has helped lift
650,000
children out of poverty.
But our work isn’t done.
Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are staying focused on making life more affordable for families.
That’s why we’re also:
- Building more $10-a-day child care spots
- Delivering the National School Food Program to help provide nutritional meals in school to 400,000 more kids every year
- Rolling out the Canadian Dental Care Plan to children under 18
Grassroots donors are at the heart of movement and our work to grow the middle class, support Canadian families and ensure our kids have the best possible start in life.
And your support makes all the difference.
Will you help us continue delivering fairness for every generation?
Chip in now