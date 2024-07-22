Liberal Party of Canada launches new website highlighting Pierre Poilievre’s record as an MP

Ottawa, ON — Today, the Liberal Party of Canada launched a new interactive website to highlight Pierre Poilievre’s record over his 20 years as a Member of Parliament: PierresRecord.ca.

Pierre Poilievre was elected to the House of Commons on June 28, 2004, at the age of 25. Since then, he has tried to stop marriage equality, increase the retirement age, bring American-style anti-union laws to Canada, and make life harder for middle-class Canadians.

This new innovative and interactive website displays 20 moments from Pierre Poilievre’s life-long political career, including:

Defining marriage as a union between ‘one man and one woman, to the exclusion of all others.’

Saying Indigenous Peoples needed to learn the value of hard work more than they needed compensation for residential schools.

Receiving a government pension at 31, then raising the retirement age on hard-working Canadians.

Working to bring American-style, anti-union laws to Canada.

Making it harder for Canadians to vote.

Encouraging Canadians to ‘opt-out of inflation’ with volatile crypto-currencies.

Using misogynist Youtube tags to court far-right supporters.

Committing to free votes, allowing his MPs to bring forward anti-abortion legislation.

Posing with someone wearing a ‘straight pride’ shirt during Pride season.

Turning his back on Ukraine.

Supporting illegal convoy blockades.

Pushing an anti-vaccine agenda.

Delivering a speech to a group that claimed it was a “myth” that residential schools robbed Indigenous children of their childhood.

Following the American far-right playbook to use anti-2SLGBTQI+ language.

Saying he’d use the notwithstanding clause, overriding Canadians’ rights.

Visiting and courting far-right extremist groups.

Talking down pandemic supports that helped millions of Canadians pay their bills during the crisis.

Calling child care a ‘slush fund,’ and trying to cut programs that support the middle class.

Using the term ‘tar baby’ in the House of Commons.

Promoting a ‘Niqab ban.’

Pierre Poilievre is only looking out for himself – and his 20-year record as an MP reflects that. While he’s been trying to cut taxes for the wealthy and services for everyone else, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team have been fighting to grow the middle class, create new jobs, and strengthen our economy.

20 years of Pierre Poilievre is enough.