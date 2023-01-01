2022 has been a busy year for our movement!

While our Liberal team in Ottawa has been building on our progress to make life more affordable and grow an economy that works for all Canadians, our volunteers have continued to power our Party in every corner of the country.

Together, we’ve knocked on doors, made phone calls, shared our positive plan, and chipped-in to power our progressive movement. And with your help, we will continue to connect with even more Canadians as we support the work that Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are doing to move our country forward – for everyone.

Here are some of the highlights of all that we’ve been able to accomplish together this past year.