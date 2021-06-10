Liberal Caucus Welcomes Jenica Atwin

Fredericton, NB – Today in Fredericton, Dominic LeBlanc, Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, joined Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, to announce that Atwin is joining the Liberal Party of Canada and the Liberal caucus in the House of Commons.

“With her tireless and effective advocacy on priorities like climate action, mental health, reconciliation, and making life more affordable for families, Jenica Atwin is respected by her constituents and all of her colleagues as a champion for real change,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “I’m looking forward to working even more closely with Jenica to continue delivering support for the people of Fredericton and building a stronger, better, and more resilient Canada.”

Atwin was first elected to the House of Commons in October 2019, and she became the first woman ever to represent Fredericton in Parliament. She was also selected as “Rising Star” in Maclean’s Magazine’s ‘Parliamentarian of the Year’ Awards. As a teacher and researcher prior to entering to politics, she also served as a cultural transition coordinator for Indigenous youth and helped run an Indigenous education centre.

“As we all work to finish the fight against COVID-19 here in New Brunswick and across Canada, this is a deeply important moment to come together and meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton. “Working with Justin Trudeau and all of my colleagues, I’m ready to help ensure we have Canadians’ backs in a recovery that leaves no one behind — and to move forward for people on the issues that matter most: fighting the climate crisis, advancing truth and reconciliation, and building a fairer and more equitable future for our communities.”

Atwin was born in Oromocto, New Brunswick, earned a Master’s in Education at the University of New Brunswick, and is a proud mother of two sons.

“On behalf of the New Brunswick caucus and all of our Liberal team, it is an honour to welcome Jenica to the Liberal Party of Canada,” said Dominic LeBlanc, Member of Parliament for Beauséjour. “Since her election in 2019, she has been a strong advocate for her constituents and for Fredericton. I am looking forward to working together with Jenica to build a better future for families in Fredericton and to keep Canada moving forward.”

