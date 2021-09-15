Liberals move forward to deliver on Calgary’s priorities

Calgary, Alberta – The Liberal Team is the only team with a real plan to support Albertans, to finish the fight against COVID-19 and to build a more resilient Canada.

Chrystia Freeland, Liberal candidate for University-Rosedale, was in Calgary today to meet with small business leaders and community members to talk about how, unlike the Conservatives, our Liberal Party will invest in services that matter to Albertans – health care, child care, and more affordable housing. Instead of making cuts, we will continue to grow the economy – for everyone.

“Unlike the Conservatives, who are not prepared to take the tough measures we need to finish the fight against COVID-19, our Liberal team will get the job done,” said Chrystia Freeland. “We are investing in health care, and have procured over 66 million doses of COVID vaccines. We are making vaccinations mandatory for all our Liberal candidates, and for everyone who wants to board a plane or a train. We will also protect businesses that decide to implement vaccine credentials from any threat of future legal action. We will continue to be there for Albertans and Alberta – as we have been since the beginning. On Monday, September 20, Albertans have an important choice to make. Do you want Erin O’Toole and his Conservative Party as your federal government, or do you want to keep Canada moving forward?”

Albertans need real leadership to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow. That’s why the Liberal plan is going to get the job done on vaccinations, strengthen our healthcare system, support business owners and workers, and give parents and children the high quality, affordable child care they need.

“While Erin O’Toole continues to praise Jason Kenney’s pandemic response, our province is in crisis. We are under threat because Conservatives refuse to take action to end COVID-19. Only a re-elected Liberal government will put Albertans first while making investments to ensure our healthcare system and our economy recovers. We can’t let another Conservative government take our province for granted,” said Sabrina Grover, Liberal candidate for Calgary Centre.

A re-elected Liberal government will build a better future for middle class Albertans:

Protect health care workers, by making it a criminal offence to intimidate or threaten any healthcare professional carrying out their professional duties providing medical care or Canadians receiving that care.

Ensure that every business and organization that decides to require a proof of vaccination from employees or customers can do so without fear of a legal challenge.

Fully eliminate the backlog of surgeries and procedures that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improve the quality and availability of long-term care home beds, and training up to 50,000 new personal support workers at a minimum wage of at least $25/hour.

Extend the Canada Recovery Hiring Program to March 31, 2022 so businesses can hire more workers and Canadians can get back on the job.

Continue to expand the Canada Workers Benefit to support 1 million additional Canadians in low wage jobs.

Save Calgarian families $7,800 by next year with affordable, accessible, high quality early learning and child care.

And this is in addition to what our Liberal leadership has accomplished since 2015:

Cut taxes for the middle class and raised them on the wealthiest one per cent.

Lifted 435,000 children out of poverty with the Canada Child Benefit.

Supported nearly 1 in 4 Albertans with the CERB.

Protected 679,000 Alberta jobs with the wage subsidy.

Provided over $6 billion in interest-free, partially forgivable loans to Alberta businesses with the Canada Emergency Business Account.

“Alberta has suffered the consequences of a conservative provincial government, led by Jason Kenney, that allowed COVID-19 to push our healthcare system to the brink,” said George Chahal, Liberal candidate for Calgary Skyview. “While the federal Liberal government has supported Canadians throughout the pandemic, conservative provincial governments around the country, and especially in Alberta, have a track record of failure and inaction. We can’t afford to have Erin O’Toole across the table from Jason Kenney. We will only finish the fight against COVID-19 by choosing a government that works for everyone.”

– 30 –

For more information, please contact:

media@liberal.ca

613-627-2384

Katherine Cuplinskas

katherine@chrystiafreeland.ca