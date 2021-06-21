National Indigenous Peoples Day 2021

June 21st is National Indigenous Peoples Day, an important chance to reflect on the cultures, traditions, languages, contributions, and heritage of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and to commit to working together for a better future for everyone.

As Justin Trudeau has said, we all need to play a role in amplifying the voices of Indigenous peoples, dismantling systemic racism, inequalities, and discrimination, and walking the path of reconciliation — together.

The Liberal government is also committed to addressing and closing social, health, and economic disparities for Indigenous peoples. Budget 2021 proposes an historic new investment of over $18 billion over the next five years to support healthy, safe, and prosperous Indigenous communities. This includes work on the implementation of the National Action Plan in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Calls for Justice. We must work together to end the national tragedy of violence toward Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people.

With 80% of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action involving the Government of Canada now completed or underway, crucial progress is being made — but there is much more hard work ahead.

See what the Liberal team is saying this National Indigenous History Month about the important progress we are making together, and what we need to do to continue building a brighter future: