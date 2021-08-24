Statement by the Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on Ukrainian Independence Day

“Today, we join Ukrainian communities in Canada and around the world to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

“In 1991, Canada became the first Western country to recognize Ukraine’s independence and ever since, we have worked alongside the people of Ukraine as a steadfast partner and close friend.

“Canada and Ukraine enjoy a close relationship built on shared values and strong people-to-peoples ties. Over 1.3 million Canadians of Ukrainian descent call this country home. Through their unique culture, traditions, and language, members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community continue to make Canada a better place, every day.

“In January 2021, the Liberal government launched a Canada-Ukraine mobility working group to improve mobility opportunities for Ukrainians seeking to come to Canada, once COVID-19 restrictions are removed.

“Liberals have and will continue to support the people of Ukraine in their efforts to protect their sovereignty and security from unacceptable Russian aggression, including the illegal invasion and annexation of Crimea. Through our support for free trade between our two countries and our support and contributions to Operation UNIFIER, we will continue to work with the Ukrainian people to build a more prosperous, democratic future.

“Liberals will reaffirm our steadfast commitment to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and together we will continue to build our relationship and advance our shared priorities, including through enhanced cooperation within NATO.

“I wish those celebrating today a happy Ukrainian Independence Day.

“Slava Ukraini!”