Black History Month 2021

February is Black History Month — and as Canadians celebrate and reflect on the extraordinary contributions of Black Canadians, we’re also focused on the work still ahead to end racism and build a fairer, more equal Canada.

This year also marks 25 years since Jean Augustine introduced a motion unanimously adopted by the House of Commons to designate February as Black History Month, as well as 75 years since Viola Desmond bravely challenged racial segregation and injustice in Nova Scotia.

This year’s theme – The Future is Now – reminds us that celebrating Black History Month is about more than history, it’s also about recognizing injustices today, and working together to address the challenges of systemic racism across the country.

See what the Liberal team is saying as we celebrate Black history and continue the important work to combat anti-Black racism and all forms of racism, discrimination, and xenophobia:

“This #BlackHistoryMonth, let us not be afraid to work together, to hold ourselves accountable to ensure that Black dignity, Black accomplishment & Black justice are more a part of the present than our past, & more a part of our future than our present.”https://t.co/UekivN1He8 — Ahmed Hussen (@HonAhmedHussen) February 2, 2021

Black Canadians have helped shape our history and our collective identity. As we head into #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate the vital role they have played – and will continue to play – in building a stronger, fairer, and more inclusive country. https://t.co/IJ1asxyuaS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 2, 2021