Budget 2023: 5 Ways We’re Making Life More Affordable

Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are focused on making life more affordable and building an economy that works for all Canadians.



In Budget 2023, our Liberal team is taking bold steps to put more money into Canadians’ pockets and grow a clean economy for middle class jobs.

5 ways we’re making life more affordable

1. Grocery Rebate

Introducing a new Grocery Rebate to support Canadians, with up to an extra $467 for a family with two parents and two kids, $234 for single Canadians, and $225 on average for seniors – that’s targeted relief for 11 million Canadians who need it most.

2. Cracking down on unexpected junk fees

Our Liberal team is cracking down on hidden junk fees like higher telecom roaming charges, event and concert fees, excessive baggage fees, and unjustified shipping fees – because Canadians deserve peace of mind knowing that the price they see is the price they pay.

3. Supporting students

We’re supporting students by increasing Canada Student Grants by 40% – providing up to $4,200 for full-time students. Canada’s future depends on our young people, and our Liberal team will be there to help them afford their tuition.

4. Helping First-Time Home Buyers

Our Liberal team is launching the new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account on April 1, 2023 to help first-time home buyers save up to $40,000, tax-free, so that more Canadians find a home of their own.

5. Delivering the new Canadian Dental Care Plan

Budget 2023 will provide dental coverage for 9 million uninsured Canadians with an annual household income of less than $90,000. So far, we’ve delivered dental care to over 200,000 families with children, and we’re continuing to build on that progress so that even more Canadians can get the dental care they need.

While Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party continue to push reckless policies that would cut taxes for the wealthy and cut services for everyone else, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue to make life more affordable and build an economy that will keep Canada moving forward – for everyone.

