Building more affordable homes, faster

We know that it’s getting harder and harder for Canadians to own a home, and that’s why our Liberal team is taking bold steps to build more affordable homes – faster.
So here’s what we’re doing:
- Fast-tracking more homes for Canadians by removing the federal GST on the construction of rental apartment buildings.
- Helping Canadians buy their first home by delivering on key priorities like doubling the First Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit, and introducing a Tax-Free First Home Savings Account to help first-time home buyers save up to $40,000 toward their first home.
- Protecting renters and buyers by moving forward on a Home Buyers’ Bill of Rights and ensuring housing is for Canadians, not big corporations.
- Banning foreign buyers and cracking down on speculation, ensuring Canadians have more access to purchasing homes.
- Collaborating with all orders of government to create more affordable and convenient housing, including near public transit, across communities in Canada.
And here’s the result:
Brampton gets $114M federal investment to build 24,000 homes through Housing Accelerator Fund
October 20, 2023
CBC
Trudeau announces $74M to help London, Ont., build 2,000 new homes
September 13, 2023
CBC
Trudeau signs $54M deal with Vaughan, Ont. to build 1,700 homes over three years
October 5, 2023
Global News
Trudeau government to remove GST on new rental apartment builds in Canada
October 5, 2023
BNN Bloomberg
Hamilton reaches agreement with Ottawa for 9,000 homes
October 10, 2023
The Globe and Mail
B.C. buyers say GST removal will spur rental projects
October 7, 2023
Yahoo News
Prime Minister announces $20.8M for 50-unit housing complex in Yellowknife
October 12, 2023
CBC
Ottawa approves Halifax’s bid for federal housing money to fast-track new construction
October 12, 2023
Toronto Star
Feds unlock another $20 billion for low-cost rental construction financing: Freeland
September 24, 2023
Montreal Gazette
Quebec and Canada reach $900-million deal on housing
October 13, 2023
While Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives push to make cuts to our investments in affordable housing, increase red tape, and tax builders, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals will keep delivering for Canadians.
