Building more affordable homes, faster

We know that it’s getting harder and harder for Canadians to own a home, and that’s why our Liberal team is taking bold steps to build more affordable homes – faster.

So here’s what we’re doing:

Fast-tracking more homes for Canadians by removing the federal GST on the construction of rental apartment buildings.

Helping Canadians buy their first home by delivering on key priorities like doubling the First Time Home Buyers' Tax Credit, and introducing a Tax-Free First Home Savings Account to help first-time home buyers save up to $40,000 toward their first home.

Protecting renters and buyers by moving forward on a Home Buyers' Bill of Rights and ensuring housing is for Canadians, not big corporations.

Banning foreign buyers and cracking down on speculation, ensuring Canadians have more access to purchasing homes.

, ensuring Canadians have more access to purchasing homes. Collaborating with all orders of government to create more affordable and convenient housing, including near public transit, across communities in Canada.

And here’s the result:

While Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives push to make cuts to our investments in affordable housing, increase red tape, and tax builders, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals will keep delivering for Canadians.

