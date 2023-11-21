Building more homes, supporting the middle class, and making life more affordable

Our Liberal team was elected on a promise to deliver for the middle class – and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

While Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party try to push for cuts to services that would gut the middle class, we’re focused on making life more affordable, investing in our communities, creating new jobs, and building an economy that works for all Canadians.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the 2023 Fall Economic Statement.

Canada’s Housing Action Plan Building 100,000 new homes through the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Helping build 30,000 new homes with the Apartment Construction Loan Program.

Building 7,000 homes for the most vulnerable Canadians.

Unlocking more federal lands to build more homes.

Removing the GST on new-build rental properties.

Prioritizing skilled tradespeople for permanent residency.

Cracking down on short-term rentals

Making sure Canadians know their rights, helping them access mortgage relief when they need it through the first Canada Mortgage Charter.

Supporting a Strong Middle Class Strengthening competition in Canada — lower prices and more choice — by reforming legislation to crack down on unfair practices that drive up costs.

Ensuring our country’s five largest grocery chains keep their commitments to stabilize prices, and enhancing competition in the grocery sector.

Making mental health care more accessible and affordable to Canadians by removing the GST from psychotherapy and counselling services.

Continuing to crack down on junk fees, including by lowering your bank fees, investigating international mobile roaming rates, and ensuring that airlines seat all children under the age of 14 next to their accompanying adult at no extra cost.

Protecting your right to repair your devices and products by preventing manufacturers from refusing to provide the means to repair them and encouraging the universal use of standardized hardware and tools.

Developing a new Employment Insurance adoption benefit, which would provide 15 weeks of shareable benefits to parents.

Enhancing low-cost and no-cost banking accounts to reflect the realities of modern banking while designating a single independent ombudsman to help Canadians resolve complaints with their banks.

Building an Economy that Works for Everyone Delivering the Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits to support investments that will grow our made-in-Canada clean economy.

Delivering the Canada Growth Fund to continue investing in Canadian businesses and attracting private capital in order to build Canada’s clean economy with good middle class jobs.

Developing the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program to help facilitate Indigenous equity ownership in major projects in the natural resource sector.

Safeguarding Canadians’ pensions by working with pension funds to identify responsible investments that will help secure your retirement.

“With a focus on supporting the middle class and building more homes, faster, we are taking action on the priorities that matter most to Canadians today—and we will continue doing everything we can to deliver for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”Hon. Chrystia Freeland