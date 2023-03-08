Celebrating International Women’s Day!

As we celebrate inspiring and trailblazing women whose contributions helped deliver crucial progress, we also reflect on the important work still ahead to build a better Canada.

Making progress towards a more inclusive future for women and girls

We’re committed to ensuring women participate in all aspects of Canada’s economy. That’s why our Liberal team:

Is making $10-a-day child care a reality to help get more women back in the workforce Established the first-ever Task Force on Women in the Economy Cut taxes on small businesses, and helped provide more support for women, Black, and Indigenous entrepreneurs Is advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and allocating funding towards projects for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis women, girls, and LGBTQ2+ people And – labour force participation rate for Canadian women is at an all-time high at 85.6%

Add Women. Change Politics.

When more women represent Canadians in Parliament and across our democracy, we’re able to build a fairer and more prosperous society. Our Liberal team is committed to advancing women’s voices, and we’ll continue to support more women’s involvement in politics and across our movement.

In 2015, our Liberal government announced Canada's first gender-balanced Cabinet – and that continues to this day.

In 2018, Karina Gould was the first woman Cabinet minister to give birth while in office.

In 2020, Marci Ien and Ya'ara Saks became the 99th and 100th women to join the House of Commons.

and became the 99th and 100th women to join the House of Commons. And in 2021, there were 103 women elected to the House of Commons – the most ever in Canadian history.

While we’re making progress, there’s more to be done.

Research suggests that a woman is 50% less likely than a man to consider herself a potential candidate for elected office. And while we’re making important progress, we need to continue working to create a space where women feel safe, empowered and encouraged to run for office.

That’s why our Liberal team is committed to bring more diverse voices in our democracy and our movement. Our #InviteHertoRun initiative helps support more women running as Liberal candidates across the country.

“Canada needs more women from diverse backgrounds making decisions in Ottawa. Because when women succeed, we all succeed.”Justin Trudeau

We can make sure that the next generation of leaders is diverse, inclusive, and representative of Canadians.

By chipping in and supporting the Judy LaMarsh Fund – a fund named after Canada’s first Liberal woman in Cabinet, you can help move that crucial work forward.

