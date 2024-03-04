Our Liberal team is delivering National Universal Pharmacare, which will make vital medications more affordable for Canadians.

The Liberal Pharmacare plan will help 9 million Canadians by making contraceptives free and 3.7 million Canadians with access to diabetes medication.

We’re making sure Canadians can access the medication they need, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay.

But Pierre Poilievre is focused on cuts – and when he was asked by reporters if he would dismantle Liberal pharmacare, he ran away.

Pierre Poilievre refused to answer whether he’d cut Liberal Pharmacare.



Because he will. pic.twitter.com/5YHmrKtyMc — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) February 29, 2024

While Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives want to make deep cuts to services and gut the middle class, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team’s plan is strengthening our public health care system and lowering the cost of living for all Canadians.