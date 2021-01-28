Let’s Talk

January 28, 2021
As Canadians continue doing their part to care for each other and protect the health of our most vulnerable, staying apart and navigating the impacts of COVID-19 this past year hasn’t been easy — especially for Canadians experiencing mental health challenges.
Today, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are taking to social media to fight stigma, create positive change in our conversations, and connect with friends and neighbours to talk about our mental health and well-being.
There is no health without mental health, especially now.
That’s why Justin Trudeau and our Liberal Team have continued taking strong action to support youth mental health, invest in access to mental health and substance use supports for all Canadians, and provide dedicated funding to improve mental wellness services for Indigenous peoples during COVID-19.
See what the Liberal team is saying on this #BellLetsTalk Day:
