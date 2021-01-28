Let’s Talk

As Canadians continue doing their part to care for each other and protect the health of our most vulnerable, staying apart and navigating the impacts of COVID-19 this past year hasn’t been easy — especially for Canadians experiencing mental health challenges.

Today, Canadians from coast to coast to coast are taking to social media to fight stigma, create positive change in our conversations, and connect with friends and neighbours to talk about our mental health and well-being.

There is no health without mental health, especially now.

That’s why Justin Trudeau and our Liberal Team have continued taking strong action to support youth mental health, invest in access to mental health and substance use supports for all Canadians, and provide dedicated funding to improve mental wellness services for Indigenous peoples during COVID-19.

See what the Liberal team is saying on this #BellLetsTalk Day:

Good morning, Canada – it’s #BellLetsTalk Day, and I hope you’re ready to start talking. Because that’s how we can break down barriers and end the stigma around mental health. And with the year we’ve had, that’s more important than ever. So, are you ready? Let’s talk. pic.twitter.com/UjtFnvuKXS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2021

Let's be honest, the past year has been tough.



It's also helped us realize how important it is to stay connected, and how meaningful a video call or text can be on a hard day. Let's continue having conversations and checking in on the people in our lives. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/peigMiBdzh — Suzanne Cowan (@suzcowan) January 28, 2021

Let’s be real. This pandemic has been hard. Really hard. As a mom of three – I get it. What has helped me is to get outside for walks, skating and cross-country skiing. We are so lucky to be so close to nature here in Ottawa. Take advantage of that! #BellLetsTalk #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/ojYtC2nFg1 — Mona Fortier (@MonaFortier) January 28, 2021

