Liberal Party of Canada announces campaign and deputy campaign directors

Ottawa, ON – Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada announced today that Andrew Bevan will serve as Campaign Director and Marjorie Michel will serve as the Deputy Campaign Director for the next federal election campaign.

“Our Liberal team is focused on delivering for Canadians — putting more money in their pockets with $10-a-day child care, making housing more affordable by building nearly 4 million new homes, strengthening our public health care with dental care and pharmacare, and building a strong economy that works for everyone while creating new middle class jobs,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Andrew Bevan has been a leader in moving forward progressive priorities for more than 30 years. With deep experience working at the highest levels of provincial and federal politics, he – along with the support of Marjorie Michel and the entire Liberal campaign team – is ready to build a winning campaign that focuses on Canadians’ priorities and fights to build a better future for everyone.”

Andrew started in politics volunteering in the 1993 federal election in Don Valley West for the late John Godfrey. He served as Director of Policy and Communications for Stéphane Dion’s leadership campaign, then as his Chief of Staff and Principal Secretary in opposition from 2007 to 2008. Andrew also served as Chief of Staff and Principal Secretary to Premier Kathleen Wynne from 2013 to 2018 — and was a senior advisor to the Premier through two provincial elections. Last October, Andrew joined the current Liberal government as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister, where he helped lead the development and rollout of the most recent federal budget.

Marjorie is an experienced Liberal political organizer with deep roots in Quebec. She currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, and has previously served as Chief of Staff to the Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development and the President of the Treasury Board in the current Liberal government. Marjorie specializes in Quebec operations and mobilization, working in those areas on the last three federal Liberal campaigns. In the 2019 and 2021 campaigns, Marjorie served as the Director of the Liberal Party’s campaign operations in Quebec. She was also a Co-Chair for the Quebec campaign in 2021.

“While Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives try to make deep cuts to the programs Canadians rely on and take Canada backward, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada are the only team with a real plan to make life more affordable, strengthen our public health care, take bold climate action, and grow the middle class,” said Bevan. “Liberals across the country are ready to fight to defend our progress, drive forward on building a strong economy that works for everyone, and stop Conservative cuts to programs and services that Canadians need right now. Building on the Liberal Party’s work to connect with more Canadians than ever before, we will build a winning campaign that re-elects Justin Trudeau and even more Liberal MPs, so we can keep Canada moving forward.”

The Liberal Party of Canada is in one of the strongest positions for fundraising and grassroots organizing in the party’s history. This year alone, they have hosted 8 Days of Action to connect with even more Canadians and have trained well over 3,000 volunteers through more than 23 Campaign Colleges ahead of the next election. Additionally, in the same month that saw Jagmeet Singh bow to Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives try to push for an early election, the Party achieved its best September for digital fundraising outside of an election year.