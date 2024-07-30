Liberal Party of Canada announces Ian MacIntyre as Team Trudeau candidate for Elmwood–Transcona

Winnipeg, MB – The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Ian MacIntyre, a retired teacher and union leader, will be the Team Trudeau candidate for Elmwood–Transcona in the upcoming federal by-election.

“Ian MacIntyre has a strong track record of delivering for workers and young Canadians across Manitoba as a teacher and union leader, and now he’s ready to be Elmwood–Transcona’s voice in Ottawa,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “As an MP, Pierre Poilievre has waged a 20-year campaign against workers and organized labour – and his current priorities would make deep cuts to the services middle class Canadians rely on. In this important by-election, Elmwood–Transcona will have a clear choice between building more homes, strengthening public health care, and supporting Manitoban families with Ian and our Liberal plan, or letting Pierre Poilievre take us backward.”

For over 30 years, Ian has lived, worked, and volunteered in Winnipeg. He spent 24 years as an educator with the River East Transcona School Division, and previously served as President of the Manitoba Teacher’s Society. Ian also serves on the board of a local organization that provides housing to Manitobans with cognitive disabilities.

“I am ready to be the next Member of Parliament for Elmwood–Transcona and be the community champion we need to deliver big things for our workers and families,” said Ian MacIntyre. “From building more homes to delivering better public health care for Manitobans and growing a strong local economy, I will fight every day to move your priorities forward, and make sure everyone in our community has a fair shot at success.”

Ian MacIntyre’s Biography