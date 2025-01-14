Liberal Party of Canada announces Leadership Expense Rules

Ottawa, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada, today, outlined the expense rules for the 2025 Liberal Leadership race.

“The Liberal Party of Canada is ready to run a secure, fair, and robust leadership race that will engage and energize our grassroots supporters across the country,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “This is an exciting time for the Liberal Party, and I encourage anyone wanting to join our movement to register as a Liberal by January 27, 2025.”

The Leadership Expense Committee has made the decision that an individual candidate can spend a maximum of $5 million, with a debt limit of no more than $200,000 at any given time, throughout the leadership race.

The committee has also outlined the following installments for the $350,000 entrance fee to the race:

A refundable payment of $50,000 due by January 23, 2025.

A non-refundable payment of $50,000 due by January 30, 2025

A non-refundable payment of $125,000 due by February 7, 2025.

A non-refundable payment of $125,000 due by February 17, 2025.

The 2025 Liberal Leadership race will conclude on March 9, 2025, and leadership contestants must declare their participation in the race by January 23, 2025.

