Liberal Party of Canada announces Madison Fleischer as Team Trudeau candidate for Cloverdale–Langley City

Surrey, BC — The Liberal Party of Canada has announced that Madison Fleischer, a small business owner and community leader, will be the Team Trudeau candidate for Cloverdale–Langley City in the upcoming federal by-election.

“As a small business owner and experienced community leader, Madison is ready to build a better future for everyone in her community,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “While Pierre Poilievre pushes for dangerous cuts to the services that Canadians rely on, Madison is ready to work with our Liberal team to build more affordable homes, strengthen our public health care system, keep guns out of our communities, and grow an economy that works for all British Columbians.”

Madison has deep roots in Langley. It’s where she attended university, and now where she operates a public relations firm. With over a decade of community service, her contributions have earned her many accolades, including recognition as one of Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 for her project, Slava Sweatshirts, that helped provide financial assistance to Ukrainians amidst the ongoing conflict.

“I understand the priorities of the families in Cloverdale–Langley City – and I’m ready to get to work to deliver a better future for our community,” said Madison Fleischer. “Together, we can make sure everyone is able to visit the dentist, afford a home of their own, and get the prescription medications they need. I’m fighting to make life more affordable, deliver stronger public health care, take bold climate action, and create new local jobs and an economy that works for everyone in our community.”

