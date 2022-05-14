Liberal Party of Canada (Manitoba) convention focuses on moving Manitoba and Canada forward

Winnipeg, MB — This weekend, the Liberal Party of Canada (Manitoba) hosted its 2022 Convention, focused on the work that Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are doing to move forward on the priorities that matter most to families in Manitoba and across Canada.

“Manitobans and all Canadians are counting on us to build on our progress, and our Liberal team is taking strong action to make housing more affordable, deliver clean air and a strong economy, create new middle class jobs, and continue to walk the shared path of reconciliation,” said Suzanne Cowan, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Our incredible Liberal volunteers know that the hard work to build a better Canada never stops, and this Convention has been an opportunity to come together, celebrate our successes, and engage in discussions that will grow our party in every corner of the province.”

Registered Liberals from every riding in the province gathered in Winnipeg for special keynote speakers, organizing sessions, and important conversations about our party’s work across Manitoba. Alexander Gilroy will continue to serve as the Director of the Liberal Party of Canada (Manitoba).

In the lead up to the 2021 election, volunteers across the province engaged in their communities to share our progressive plan and help drive the Liberal Party’s successful re-election campaign.

Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue working to make life more affordable, create jobs and middle class growth, fight climate change, and build a better and fairer future for all Canadians.

The 2022 LPC(M) Convention was held in conjunction with the Manitoba Liberal Party’s AGM. More details about the 2022 LPC(M) Convention can be found here: https://manitoba2022.liberal.ca/.