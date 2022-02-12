Liberal Party of Canada (Saskatchewan) convention focuses on moving Saskatchewan and Canada forward

Regina, SK – Today, the Liberal Party of Canada (Saskatchewan) hosted its 2022 Convention, focused on the work that Justin Trudeau and Liberal team are doing to keep Canadians safe and supported, and to keep moving forward on the priorities that matter most to families in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

“Canadians across Saskatchewan are counting on us to continue doing whatever it takes to keep people safe and supported through COVID-19, make $10-a-day child care a reality, create new middle class jobs, and continue to walk the shared path of reconciliation,” said Suzanne Cowan, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Together, as Liberals, we’ve done a lot to move Saskatchewan and all of Canada forward, and we’re ready to keep growing our party and delivering real progress for everyone.”

Over 150 registered Liberals from across the province gathered online for the event, with more than 60% participating in a Liberal Convention for the first time. The program featured a variety of organizing sessions, policy discussions, and keynote panels and speakers.

Maureen Klenk will serve as the new Director of the Liberal Party of Canada (Saskatchewan).

Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will continue working to keep Canadians safe and supported through COVID-19, make life more affordable, create jobs and middle class growth, fight climate change, and build a better and fairer future for all Canadians.

More details about the 2022 LPC(SK) Convention can be found here: https://saskatchewan2022.liberal.ca/program/.

