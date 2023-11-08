Liberals announce National Campaign Committee Co-Chairs

Ottawa, ON — Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada announced today that the Hon. Soraya Martinez Ferrada, MP for Hochelaga, and Terry Duguid, MP for Winnipeg South, will serve as Co-Chairs of the party’s National Campaign Committee for the next federal election campaign, whenever it arrives.

“While Pierre Poilievre pushes for deep cuts to the middle class and is focused on importing far-right American-style politics here to Canada, our Liberal team is delivering real results to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for all Canadians,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Whenever the next election arrives, Canadians will face a choice between moving forward with a plan to build a better future for everyone or going backward with Pierre Poilievre’s reckless priorities. Under Soraya Martinez Ferrada and Terry Duguid’s leadership, our party will build an innovative campaign focused on making life more affordable, fighting climate change, keeping our communities safe, and growing our economy and the middle class.”

Through 10 Days of Action, Forward to Lib2023 events, an Open Policy Process, and our 2023 Liberal National Convention, which saw 4,000 Canadians come together for important discussions and campaign trainings, Liberal supporters have been hard at work growing our movement and sharing our positive plan in every corner of the country this year. Liberal volunteers also helped elect two new Liberal MPs, Anna Gainey and Ben Carr, in important by-elections this year, and propelled us to our strongest results in nearly two decades in Oxford.

From trying to roll back our climate action, proposing cuts to services that Canadians rely on, and promoting volatile crypto currencies to ‘opt out of inflation,’ Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party are pushing reckless policies that would take Canada backward. Only Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will keep investing in a better future and moving Canada forward for everyone.

