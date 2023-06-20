Liberals celebrate by-election results

Ottawa, ON – Liberals are celebrating a successful evening of by-election results, which saw the election of Anna Gainey and Ben Carr as new Liberal MPs and showed widespread support for Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team’s plan to keep Canada moving forward for everyone.

“Tonight’s results once again showed Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives failing to make any significant gains with Canadian voters,” said Azam Ishmael, National Director of the Liberal Party of Canada. “With two resounding losses in NDG–Westmount and Winnipeg South Centre, and a close race in Oxford, Canadians sent a clear message tonight that Pierre Poilievre’s reckless policies aren’t welcome.”

In addition to the two successful campaigns, the Liberal Party of Canada also celebrated significant progress in Oxford, where David Hilderley’s campaign propelled us to the strongest results the riding has seen in nearly two decades, and in Portage–Lisgar, Kerry Smith ran a strong campaign that welcomed more Canadians into our Liberal movement.

Following a successful 2023 Liberal National Convention that brought together more than 4,000 Canadians from across the country and last year’s by-election victory in Mississauga–Lakeshore, our Liberal team is continuing to connect with more Canadians than ever before, train and engage new volunteers, and build winning local campaigns from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

“While Pierre Poilievre and his candidates pushed anti-choice, pro-convoy, pro-conversion therapy, and pro-gun policies to compete with Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party, Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team are focused on delivering real progress to make life more affordable and build an economy that works for all Canadians,” said Mr. Ishmael. “After a strong showing in these important by-elections and a successful Liberal 2023 National Convention that saw more than 4,000 Canadians come together to grow our movement, our Liberal volunteers and local teams are ready to hit the ground running to engage even more Canadians this summer and share our positive plan to keep Canada moving forward.”

From trying to roll back our climate action, proposing cuts to services that Canadians rely on, and promoting volatile crypto currencies to ‘opt out of inflation,’ Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party are pushing reckless policies that would take Canada backward. Only Justin Trudeau and our Liberal team will keep investing in a better future and moving Canada forward for everyone.