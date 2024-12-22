Liberals launch new national advertising campaign

Ottawa, ON – The Liberal Party of Canada today launched a new national television and online advertising campaign, focused on the dangerous cuts that Pierre Poilievre would make – and the price Canadians would pay for them.

“With Pierre Poilievre’s cuts, you pay the price,” said Sachit Mehra, President of the Liberal Party of Canada. “Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives have tried to cut health care services, promised to scrap housing investments, voted against more child care spaces, and tried to stop more support for seniors. Our first television ad campaign of the 2025 general election focuses on the anxieties and pressures that Canadians will face from Poilievre’s plan to cut vital services and investments that communities and families rely on. Only our Liberal team will fight for Canadians to make life more affordable for everyone.”

The new English and French ads will begin playing as Canadians gather with their families and loved ones this holiday season, starting on television on December 26, including during programs like the World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships. The ads will start playing online tomorrow.

The Liberal Party of Canada is in one of the strongest positions for fundraising and grassroots organizing in the party’s history. This year alone, they have hosted 11 Days of Action to connect with even more Canadians, and have trained thousands of volunteers through more than 36 Campaign Colleges ahead of the next election. Additionally, the party achieved its best November for digital fundraising since 2015.

While Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are making life more affordable and building an economy that works for all Canadians, Poilievre’s plan would take money out of your pockets and cut the services and programs your family relies on.

Liberal Party Ad: PoilievreCuts.ca

