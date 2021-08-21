Liberals move forward to help British Columbia protect old growth forests

Vancouver, British Columbia – A re-elected Liberal government will move forward to support the province of British Columbia and First Nations in permanently protecting more old growth forests.

Old growth forests have trees that are at least 250 years old. In British Columbia, they support a large array of wildlife and attract tourists from around the world.

“Old growth forests are a source of wonder and pride for British Columbians and all Canadians, but they are increasingly under threat,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, the Liberal candidate for North Vancouver. “We will support the province of British Columbia, First Nations, and local communities as they work to better protect important old growth forests for future generations.”

A re-elected Liberal government will help support British Columbia to permanently protect these iconic old growth forests by:

Reaching a nature agreement with the province of British Columbia to protect more of the province’s old growth forests and expand protected areas;

Establishing a $50 million B.C. Old Growth Nature Fund, and working with partners to attract additional funding to further support the protection of important old growth forests; and

Ensuring First Nations, local communities, and workers are partners in shaping the path forward on nature protection.

“This urgent situation requires urgent action, and the Liberals are the only federal party proposing concrete steps and funding to support the province in protecting iconic old growth forests,” said Mr. Wilkinson. “As a British Columbian, I was especially disappointed to see Mr. Singh fail to reference the protection of old growth forests in his nature protection ‘plan,’ particularly given he has been an elected representative of our beautiful province.”

Protecting old growth forests builds on the work the Liberal government has already done to conserve nature across the country and fight climate change, while creating jobs. From a plan to protect a quarter of our lands and waters, to banning harmful single-use plastics, and putting a price on pollution, the Liberals are the only team with a serious and credible plan to build a cleaner future and keep moving Canada forward – for everyone.